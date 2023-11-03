Joint troops of the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services (DSS), on Friday, averted an imminent attack by insurgents in Kano State and thereafter arrested two suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, said the troops carried out a dawn raid operation on the terrorists’ hideout in the early hours of Friday, November 3, 2023 in Gezawa local government area of the State.

He said the operation was aimed at uncovering and apprehending suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) believed to be planning a major operation in Kano State.

He noted that the troops apprehended two suspected Boko Haram terrorists, who are now in custody, adding that the joint troops recovered five AK-47 Rifles, five AK-47 Rifle Magazines, one Rocket Propelled Gun (RPG), five RPG Bombs, six Hand Grenades, five pairs of Desert Camouflage Uniforms, 10 pairs of magazine pouches and some Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) making materials.

He said the interagency cooperation between the Nigerian Army and other security agencies as exemplified in the conduct of the operation was “a testament of the strength of our collective resolve to defeat insurgency and other security challenges.”

He stated that the successful raid operation reinforced the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property of citizens.

He restated that the Nigerian Army remains resolute in its effort to counter and degrade insurgency and other forms of security challenges across the country.

He, therefore, called on members of the public to be vigilant and collaborate with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies by providing timely and credible information that could aid in the ongoing operations to curb insecurity in the country.