In an attempt to save his wife, Amina Sani from being forcefully snatched away by suspected thugs, Ibrahim Ahmadu, 25, has lost his life to the assailants in Bazai, a community in Shira local government area of Bauchi State.

Reports indicate that the 20-year-old hoodlums, Awalu Idi, and Habibu Buba met their victim with his wife along the roadside while returning from a Maulud procession and demanded the husband to surrender the wife to them, a request he did not oblige.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson of Bauchi State Police Command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil said the suspects attempted to snatch the wife from “her matrimonial husband “Ibrahim Ahmadu” now deceased but he resisted.”

He added that “consequently, the defendants insisted and ganged up against him and beat him up with sticks on the forehead as a result, he sustained internal injury.”

Wakil said the victim was taken to General Hospital Yana where he was certified dead by a medical doctor.

“During interrogation, the defendants freely confessed to having committed the crime. The Investigation is still ongoing, after which the suspect will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation,” he said.