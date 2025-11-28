United States President, Donald Trump, has declared that any documents signed by former President Joe Biden using an autopen device were “hereby terminated” and “of no further force or effect.”

In a statement shared on his Truth social media account on Friday, Trump claimed that “approximately 92%” of documents signed during Biden’s presidency were executed with the use of an autopen—a mechanical device that reproduces a person’s signature—and was allegedly taken advantage of by the people around the former President.

“Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen… is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect,” Trump wrote. “The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States.”

Trump went on to accuse people around Biden, whom he called “Radical Left Lunatics” surrounding him in the Oval Office, saying they “took the Presidency away from him,” asserting that he was “hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden.”

He alleged that the individuals who operated the autopen “did so illegally” and added that Biden “was not involved in the Autopen process.”

“If he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury,” Trump warned.

LEADERSHIP reports that autopen devices have been used by multiple US Presidents for decades, typically for signing letters, official correspondence, and occasionally legislation when the president is unavailable in person. Legal experts have long affirmed the validity of such signatures when used under presidential authorisation.