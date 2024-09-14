Unknown number of students of the University of Benin have been trapped in a three storey building that collapsed in Ekosodin, an off campus community populated by students of the University.

The collapse could be attributed to a heavy downpour that started in the early hours of Saturday which lasted till about 10 am.

A staff of the University told LEADERSHIP that, “The incident happened earlier morning on Saturday. We were on duty when we got the call and we are at the scene.

“Some people have been rescued others are still trapped. We are calling for more hands to ensure that the occupants are rescued. I am still at the scene,” he said.

The management of the university is yet to issue official statement on the incident.