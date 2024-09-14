The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ijumu local government area of Kogi State has dismissed the suspension of the party’s governorship candidate in 2023 in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, from the party.

The party described the suspension of Melaye by his ward as malicious and in breach of the party’s constitution.

This was contained in a communique dated September 13, 2024 and signed by the PDP chairman of the council, Hon Olorunmaiye Olabode; secretary, Com Owonibi Kayode; and the public relations officer, Past Stanley Ajileye.

Earlier, the Executive Committee of PDP in Ayetoro/lluagba Ward 1, Ijumu local government area of Kogi State announced the suspension of Melaye over alleged anti-party activities.

Melaye has been critical of the national leadership of the party.

However the communique of PDP leaders in Ijumu local government, titled “Senator Dino Melaye Not Suspended”, read “we are made aware of a communique in circulation which was concocted by external enemies of the party from outside Ijumu who are forces of destabilisation and who want to remove our leader, the leader of the party in the state, his excellency Senator Dino Melaye, who is the voice of the voiceless, so they can ride rough shod over loyal party members in Kogi State.

“We categorically and unequivocally state that the said purported letter of expulsion is a forgery and cannot stand. It is so ridiculous and hurriedly written that the day and date do not tally.”

It further added that challenged those behind his suspension to mention the anti-party activities of Melaye.

The communique urged party members in Ijumu and the state to disregard the “purported dismissal or expulsion” of Melaye.