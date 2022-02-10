There is palpable fear and apprehension in Enugu State on Thursday following the murder of three policemen by unknown gunmen.

The deceased policemen were carrying out a stop-and-search operations along Timber Junction close to the popular Cashew Bus Stop, Independence Layout in Enugu when the attackers struck.

It was gathered that the unknown gunmen shot sporadically in the air to scare away passers-by before killing the policemen.

Sources disclosed that the hoodlums also kidnapped a woman and a driver while many people were seriously wounded the pandemonium that ensued.

It was gathered that one of the policemen at the spot escaped when the hoodlums struck around 12 noon.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, said: “Information surrounding the incident is still sketchy.”

The PPRO, however, added that a “manhunt of the hoodlums have been initiated. Further development will be communicated.”

