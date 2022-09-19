Members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), on Monday morning, barricaded roads leading to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, over the lingering strike that has crippled academic activities across universities nationwide.

LEADERSHIP reports that the action was in continuation of NANS’ protest against the ongoing industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The students, who defied the heavy downpour, caused gridlock on the roads leading to the airport, leaving many travellers stranded.

The students, who were, however, prevented by security operatives from gaining access to the airport, eventually took over the roads, preventing traffic flow both inward and outward from the facility.

The protesters, it was gathered were led by NANS National Taskforce chairman, Olumide Ojo; Vice President, External Affairs, Akinteye Babatunde; Public Relations Officer, Giwa Yisa Temitope; Zone D Coordinator, Adegboye Emmanuel Olatunji; Deputy Senate President, Ekundina Elvis; Ondo JCC Chairman, Omotosho Surprise; Lagos JCC Chairman, Olusesi Tolulope Samson; Ogun JCC Chairman, Kehinde Damilola Simeon, and Oyo JCC chairman, Adeleke Quadri Abidemi.

The students, in their hundreds, demanded an immediate end to the strike action, which has entered its seventh month, urging the Nigerian government to meet the demands of the striking lecturers to enable them to return to class.

“We have taken over the road already despite the rainfall, they mobilised lots of security operatives to tame us but nothing shall shake us until our students resume back to class,” NANS Zone D coordinator, Adegboye, told reporters.