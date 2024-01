Veteran Yoruba actor, Deji Akinremi, who was popularly known as Olofaina, is dead.

Olofaina was an actor from the Yoruba circle of the make-believe industry and spent over four decades in the movie industry right from the era of travelling theater in the 1960s.

Olofaina, known for his mastery and usage of Yoruba language and culture, was a native of Ede in Osun State.

LEADERSHIP was unable to verify the cause of his death at press time on Thursday evening. He was 73 year-old.