Veteran Yoruba actress, Sidikat Odunkanwi, popular known as Iyabo Oko, is dead.

The 62-year-old actress, who featured prominently in Yoruba Movie circle, had battled ill-health for some time and seemingly recovered.

She was said to have died on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

According to her celebrity daughter, Bisi Aisha, via her facebook page, she stated that Iyabo Oko died on Wednesday evening.

She wrote, “May (yo)ur soul Rest In Peace mummy.”