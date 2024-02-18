The prime suspect in the murder of SP Bako Angbashim, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in-charge of Ahoada Police Division in Ahoada-East local government area of Rivers State, Gift David Opara, has been killed.

Credible sources said Opara, popularly known as 2-Baba and declared wanted since September, 2023, was allegedly killed during a shootout with operatives of the State Police Command on Saturday at Idu-Ekpeye community in Ahoada-East LGA of the State.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, was yet to issue any official statement to confirm or deny the development.

Details Later…