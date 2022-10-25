WhatsApp, the popular instant communication app owned by Meta that is used by many for quick texting is currently down, as users all over the world were unable to send or receive messages through the instant messaging platform.

LEADERSHIP can confirm that the outage is affecting both personal chats as well as group chats. It currently seems impossible to send a message on WhatsApp groups, as well as personal chats.

Outage detection website, DownDetector also confirmed that WhatsApp is not working for millions of users all over the world.

However, in its response, Meta said, “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.”

Users were even complaining about issues with the calling feature on WhatsApp. The app is not going past the ‘calling’ phase to the ringing phase.

Recall that WhatsApp has undergone a similar outage last year in October. WhatsApp users are also turning to Twitter to report the outage. Considering the wide range of outage, this could be one of the worst episodes for the instant messaging application.