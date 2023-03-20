The outstanding governorship election result from Fufore local government area of Adamawa State is now ready for collation, LEADERSHIP can authoritatively reports.

The result had delayed the formal announcement of the winner in the State governorship election since on Sunday.

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for the State, Prof. Muhammed Mele, of the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, has rejected the manual result sheet from the Fufore LGA.

While the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aishatu Dahiru Binani, scored 26,329 and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, polled 21,721 in the result sheet, the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), however, showed that the APC actually got 24,777 votes and the PDP scored 20, 777 votes.

But the collation officials rejected the results as declared by the local government returning officer and accepted that of the IReV as authentic one.

They said the results as declared by the Fufore LGA returning officer did not tally with that on the IREV portal.

Presently, they are now collating the final results for the announcement of the winner of the election.

With the Fufore LGA result ready, the APC candidate won in eight LGAs while the PDP candidate won in 13 LGAs out of the 21 LGAs in the State.

The formal announcement of the winner of the 2023 Adamawa State governorship election is being expected shortly after the collation of the last LGA result.