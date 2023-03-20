The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kaduna State has suspended the collation of the State’s gubernatorial election results till 6pm on Monday.

The collation officer for the governorship election, Prof. Lawal Suleiman Bilbis, who made announcement, said the collation and announcement of final results will resume after receiving the final result from the only remaining local government area of Kudan.

So far, results from 22 local government areas have been received at the State Collation Centre with the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate winning in 10 local government area while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate winning in 12 local government areas.

Meanwhile, there were over 12,000 votes difference between the APC candidate, Uba Sani, and the PDP candidate, Isa Ashiru.

Some of the aggrieved members of the PDP had gathered in front of the barricade sorrounding the INEC State headquarters but were prevented coming close to the collation centre.

More security personnel and anti-riot equipment have been deployed within the INEC premises just in case of any eventuality.