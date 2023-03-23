A crowd of women adorned in black attires of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are presently protesting the declaration of the candidate of the All Progresives Congress (APC), Uba Sani, as the winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State.

Leaders of the protest, Hon. Maria Dogo and Hajiya Aisha Ibrahim Madina, said they were robbed and were calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to review the results and declare Hon. Isa Ashiru Kudan of the PDP as the rightful winner of the election.

The women described the results as broad daylight robbery, which will be challenged accordingly, stressing that the good people of Kaduna State spoke in very clear voice in favour of the PDP.

The protest is holding at the Secretariat of the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

