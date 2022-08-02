Yobe State Commissioner for Youth and Sport, Hon. Goni Bukar Lawan, (BUGON) has died in an auto crash along Damaturu-Kano Road.

Goni Bukar, a former member of the House of Representatives, who was fondly known as BUGOM, died on Tuesday night on his way to Kano State.

A source told LEADERSHIP that the deceased earlier attended a funeral prayer in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital on Tuesday evening, before departing for Kano.

LEADERSHIP gathered that he would be buried on Wednesday in Damaturu as his remains have been brought back to the Yobe capital city on Tuesday night.

He is survived by two wives and children.