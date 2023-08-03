Thursday, August 3, 2023
‘Justice At Last’, Olajengbesi Hails FCT Representation In Fresh Ministerial List   

Commends President Tinubu

by Leadership News.
14 seconds ago
in News
Pelumi Olajemgbesi

Pelumi Olajemgbesi

An Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has commended President Bola Tinubu for not denying the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) the benefit of a state by appointing Hon. Zephaniah Jisalo, an indigene of the FCT as one of his 47 ministerial nominees forwarded to the Senate.

 

Olajengbesi, the Managing Partner of Abuja-based law firm, Law Corridor, in a statement, said history was made with the appointment of the first FCT indigene as a ministerial nominee for confirmation as member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

 

“The decision of President Bola Tinubu to obey the constitutional provision that the FCT should be treated as a state and produce an indigenous minister is most commendable and in tandem with the combined provisions of sections 147 (3), 299, 14 (3) & 42 of the 1999 Constitution,” Olajengbesi stated.

 

