‘Justice At Last’, Olajengbesi Hails FCT Representation In Fresh Ministerial List   

An Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has commended President Bola Tinubu for not denying the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) the benefit of a state by appointing Hon. Zephaniah Jisalo, an indigene of the FCT as one of his 47 ministerial nominees forwarded to the Senate.

Olajengbesi, the Managing Partner of Abuja-based law firm, Law Corridor, in a statement, said history was made with the appointment of the first FCT indigene as a ministerial nominee for confirmation as member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

“The decision of President Bola Tinubu to obey the constitutional provision that the FCT should be treated as a state and produce an indigenous minister is most commendable and in tandem with the combined provisions of sections 147 (3), 299, 14 (3) & 42 of the 1999 Constitution,” Olajengbesi stated.