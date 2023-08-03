Arewa Youths Hail Tinubu Over Tunji-Ojo’s Appointment As Minister

The Arewa Youth Movement (AYM) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the nomination of a member of the House of Representatives, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo as Minister.

The lawmaker, who represents the Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency of Ondo State, is among the first batch of 28 ministerial nominees whose names were read out by Senate President Godswill Akpabio last week and consequently screened.

Arewa Youth Movement, in a statement issued by its leader, Kabiru Yusuf, while commending President Tinubu for the nomination, described Tunji-Ojo as a man with capacity and competence to make impact while carrying out his national assignment.

The group recalled how Ojo, using his legislative influence, facilitated the rehabilitation of some roads and other projects in his Federal Constituency.

The group said, “We commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the nomination of a member of the House of Representatives Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo as minister. This shows his commitment to include capable, competent youths in governance. We have an endless list of the achievements of Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who was the Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the 9th National Assembly.