Justice Augie Charges Graduating Students On Accountability, Responsibility

A justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Hon. Amina Adamu Augie, has advised students to be accountable and responsible in their educational pursuits and future endeavors.

Addressing the 2023 set of graduating students of Noble Hall Leadership Academy in Abuja yesterday, Augie expressed gratitude to God for the opportunities bestowed upon them and encouraged them to follow the right path, embodying character, integrity, excellence, and a commitment to doing the right thing.

She shared a thought-provoking case about a student from Anambra State, Mmesoma Ejikeme, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate who confessed to manipulating her JAMB result, highlighting the consequences of dishonesty and the importance of trustworthiness.

Justice Augie reminded the students that life is unpredictable, and they should be prepared to face the challenges it presents.

Drawing from her own experiences, she stressed the significance of finding one’s gifts, skills and abilities and using them to their fullest potential.

She urged the students not to rush their journey to success but to focus on personal growth, perseverance and maintaining good character.