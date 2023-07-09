Katsina To Recruit 7,000 Permanent Teachers

The Katsina State government says it plans to recruit about 7,000 permanent teachers across the 34 local government areas of the state.

The chief press secretary to Gov. Dikko Radda, disclosed this in a statement issued in Katsina yesterday.

Malam Ibrahim Kaula stated that the deputy governor of the state, Malam Faruk Lawal-Jobe, disclosed this at the inauguration of the committee responsible for conducting the recruitment examination.

Lawal-Jobe said the state government planned to conduct recruitment examination for S-POWER teachers aimed at converting them to permanent teachers.

According to him, about 5,000 NCE/Diploma holders and 2,000 graduates under S-POWER are currently teaching in primary and secondary schools across the state.

Lawal-Jobe said the initiative was part of the government’s commitment to enhancing the quality of education.