Juventus has announced the signing of Super Falcons midfield sensation, Jennifer Onyi Echegini, after her collegiate career at Florida State’s Seminoles.

The 22-year-old has had an excellent time at the United States of America’s NCAA club side and will now pursue her career in Europe following the end of her collegiate career.

The club, in a statement on their website on Thursday, January 4, 2024, said Echegini signed a contract until June 30, 2026.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who was born in the Netherlands and raised in England, arrived at Juventus from Florida State Seminoles in the United States of America.

She featured at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup for Nigeria, where she established herself as one of the best young midfielders in the country.

Echegini was among the finalists of the MAC Hermann, the most prestigious award in US university football.

In December, she won the Honda Sport Award for women’s football and was Most Valuable Player of the ACC Tournament, ACC Offensive Player of the Year and named to the United Soccer Coaches First Team All-American.

She ended 2023 with 16 goals, the eighth-best result ever in the history of her university.

Also, she was the first among the ranks of the Florida State Seminoles to reach double figures in goals for multiple seasons in a row since Deyna Castellanos, who played for Manchester City.