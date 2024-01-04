Founder/chief executive officer (CEO) of Eagles Network International (ENI), Dr. Michael Igwe, has given reasons on why his non-governmental organisation targeted widows, orphans and the underprivileged for its free medical outreach and food distribution in Ofeme Uhuhu community in Umuahia, Abia State.

Igwe, who spoke with LEADERSHIP shortly at the end of the medical outreach in a telephone conversation, stated that the initiative was part of the organisation’s effort to put smiles on the faces of underprivileged in the area.

“If there is anything which Eagles Network International is passionate about, it’s the provision of succour to the less-privileged.

“From childhood, I had always been passionate about making underprivileged smile. I hate to see people suffering just because they lack the wherewithal to cater for thier health challenges.

“Let me use this privilege to thank the lead pastor of Streams of Joy International, Pastor Jerry Eze, for partnering with us to fulfil this vision.”

The medical expert, who took over 70 health workers including ophthalmic surgeons, cardiologists, nephrologists, general surgeons, psychiatrists, internists, nurses and members of the organisation, to perform medical services including cataract and other surgeries, to those in need in the community.

Other services performed by medical experts from Eagles Network International during the yuletide period included dental surgeries, lab testing, intra-articular injections, free medications, and special consultations

Apart from free medical surgeries, Eagles Network International also distributed food items, diagnosed ailments, released undisclosed amount of cash to serve as advance for treatment, free eye glasses to those with eye defects.

Giving insight on why he led members of the organisation to embark on the medical outreach in Uhuhu Ofeme community in Abia State, Igwe stated that as a founder of the organisation, his mindset was to ensure that love is shown, to put smiles on faces of less-privileged notwithstanding their state of origin.

He added that one of the major pre-occupation of the NGO was to bring joy, hope, and smile to the faces of the vulnerable in the society.