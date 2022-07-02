As indications are pointing at the dreaded Ali Kachalla terror group, to be behind the bloody attack on the mining site in Ajata-Aboki, in Niger State, Senator representing Niger East Mohammed Sani Musa said he is saddened by the development.

It was learnt that the ambush of police and Military personnel led to the death of scores and was suspected to be the style of Kachalla with camps in Goron Dutse near Birnin Gwari local government area in Kaduna state

A security source close to the operation of the Bandits group said “Kachalla controls Unguwan Baushe, Akambu, Kanon Machi, and Unguwan Kumallo along the Birnin Gwari axis and moved through Jelako and Ga-gafada to cross the boundary into Niger state”.

The source hinted that bandits group of Kachalla operates like a well organized terrorist organization; carrying military-grade artillery weapons including AA, GPMG, and RPGs on customised motorcycles.

LEADERSHIP Weekend learnt it was the same weapons they used to lay ambush while attacking the mining site in Ajata-Aboki and was able to kill and, abduct scores including 4 Chinese expatriates.

Another eyewitness familiar with the Kachalla attacks said “The bandits’ group mode of operations is to divide themselves into groups as you can see at the attack on Ajata-Aboki, they grouped themselves into four; some wearing camouflaged uniforms of military, Mobile Police and some Vigilante. They started to open fire after succeeding in kidnapping the expatriates. Seven Mobile Policemen were gunned down and some soldiers in the first gun battle”

Meanwhile, Niger State governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has condemned the attack and commiserated with heads of the various security agencies that are part of the joint security operatives in the State for the loss of their personnel while ensuring the safety of people.

The governor also sympathized with the families of the slain security agents, assuring them that the sacrifices of their loved ones will not go in vain, and commended the bravery of those who engaged the terrorists, causing them to record casualties also.

While urging the security personnel not to be dampened by the incident on their colleagues, he encouraged them to remain committed to discharging their duties and ensure the safe return of the four Chinese Nationals and an unspecified number of workers kidnapped at the mining site.

He, therefore, directed a manhunt on the remaining terrorists to ensure they do not escape saying “ this is really disturbing especially as the state has been relatively peaceful with only pockets of attacks being recorded as compared to some time past.

“It really saddened my heart to hear about this. It is even more worrisome to know that lives of security personnel were involved and expatriates were also among those kidnapped, my heart goes out to the family of our security men killed, I pray that Allah will grant them Aljannah Firdausi and quick recovery to those injured,” he added

Meanwhile, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa said “I am indeed saddened at the report of the cold-blooded murder of 30 of our security men and some locals by daredevil bloodthirsty terrorists who invaded the Ajata Aboki mining community in Erena ward of Shiroro local government of Niger state on Wednesday”.

He said the attack has further depleted the nation’s security personnel which unfortunately has not met the required manpower needed to secure the lives and property of people in the state and the country as a whole.