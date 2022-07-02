The first female Club president, Rotary Club Of Abuja Garki Neighborhood, Rotarian Hajia Zainab Omowunmi Owonikoko, has unveiled its sustainable projects and activities for the year 2022-23, targeted at enhancing positive impacts within and outside the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Owonikoko in her address delivered during the official flag-off of the Rotary year 2022-23 in Abuja yesterday, said the Club’s areas of focus tend to fall on promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, saving mothers and children, supporting education, growing local economies and protecting the environment.

She added, “Water and sanitation project, a joint project with our sponsored Interact Club, tree planting/environmental Sanitation in our sponsor schools in FCT, economic and community development projects (women empowerment, donation of sewing machine, donation of grinding machine).

“Donation of Wheelchairs to School of the Blind, donation of exercise books and school, donation of Laboratory equipment to our sponsored schools, donation of Medical Equipment to Health Center in our adopted Village, 1-year full scholarship to 30 indigent students and donation of Computers and Accessories to our sponsored school in FCT,” she said.

She continued that having kept all their objectives of development of acquaintance and fellowship to promote vocational excellence and pursuit of service above self since 1905.

“Rotary International has therefore contributed to the promotion of peace and understanding globally through uncountable humanitarian services and projects. We are united by common values and vision for the future as we sharpen our focus with targeted specific causes that will reach communities most in need.

“We, therefore, invite the kind-hearted public and private organizations to partner with us in donating/sponsoring club programs/projects during the year 2022/23,” she said.

Owonikoko, having emerged as the first female Club President officially assumed office yesterday, July 1, 20225, to pilot the affairs of the Club and work towards the actualisation of Rotary goals and ideal of service during the year.