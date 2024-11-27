Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has sealed up the Bank of Agriculture, Unity Bank, FCMB, Hamdala hotels and others over unpaid N1.5bn accumulated land use based revenue.

KADIRS head of Corporate Communications, Zakari Jamilu Muhammad, in a statement on Tuesday said the exercise was in line with the agency’s powers vested in it by Section 104 of Personal Income Tax Act, and Section 24 sub- sections (1,2,3) of the Kaduna State Tax Codification and Consolidation Law, 2020 as amended.

The statement secured court order for the immediate closure and taking over of the entire sealed properties until all unpaid land based revenue liabilities are settled.

“The following organisations ,due to huge established and accumulated land based revenue (LUC) liabilities as established by the Kaduna State Geographic Information Service (KADGIS) .

The organisations are as follows: Hamdala Hotel Kaduna with LUC revenue liability of N113,134,272.00k. Hamdala Hotel Kaduna with LUC revenue liability of N26,291,384.00k”

“Bank of Agriculture Kaduna with LUC revenue liability of N20,484,641.00k. New Nigeria Development Company (Tens Story Building) with LUC revenue liability of N20,002,559.00k. Unity Bank at Yakubu Gowon Way with LUC revenue liability of N3,886,036.00k”

The statement added,”Unity Bank main Branch Kaduna with LUC revenue liability of N3,115,920.00k. Chicken Republic at Yakubu Gowon Way with LUC revenue liability of N980,911.00k. First City Monument Bank (FCMB) at Yakubu Gowon Way with LUC revenue liability of N11,539,086.00k”

“Zenith Bank at Yakubu Gowon Way with LUC revenue liability of N5, 355,229.00k. Forte Oil filling Station at Muhammadu Buhari Way with LUC revenue liability of N2, 238,546.00k. GTBank Parking lot with LUC revenue liability of N622,284.00k. A.G. Leventis Building with LUC revenue liability of N3,743,461.00k. Keystone Bank PLC with LUC revenue liability of N2,213,136.00k” KADIRS said.