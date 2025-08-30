Some stakeholders in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kaduna State have accused the immediate-past governor of the state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai of attempting to hijack the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The therefore called on the national leadership of the party to call former governor to order.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday in Kaduna, the leader of the stakeholders drawn from the 23 local government areas of the state, Adamu Ahmed Dattijo, alleged that El-Rufai, Ja’afaru Sani and Bashir Sa’idu were undermining the elected state executive and sidelining the grassroots structures.

Dattijo also alleged that El-Rufai was running a “one-man show” by holding meetings only with his loyalists while ignoring the authentic ADC leadership.

He described the development as “disrespectful and destructive” to party unity.

The stakeholders also dismissed what they called a ‘fraudulent plan’ by El-Rufai and his allies to inaugurate a coalition transition in the state, warning that the move was illegitimate since it excluded recognised ADC leaders.

“If this continues, we risk going into the 2027 elections as a divided and weakened party and the result will be disastrous,” he said.

Dattijo, however, urged the ADC national leadership to intervene swiftly, stressing that “no individual, no matter how highly placed, is bigger than the party.”