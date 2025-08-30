Morocco has made history by winning their third African Nations Championship (CHAN) title, defeating Madagascar 3-2 in a thrilling final match at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani, Nairobi, Kenya.

Advertisement

Oussama Lamlaoui scored a brace, including a stunning 40-yard strike, to secure Morocco’s victory and claimed the Golden Boot award with six goals.

Morocco took the lead through Lamlaoui’s poacher’s finish after Youssef Mehri split the Malagasy defense with a precise through ball.

Madagascar equalised through Toky Rakotondraibe, capitalizing on a defensive lapse, but Morocco restored their lead before halftime through Sabir Bougrine.

Lamlaoui sealed the win with a spectacular long-range strike in the 80th minute, securing Morocco’s third CHAN title.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 CHAN tournament was co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, featuring 19 teams and showcasing African football talent. Morocco’s victory earns them $3.5 million in prize money, solidifying their reputation as CHAN’s most successful team.