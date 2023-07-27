Kaduna Assembly Confirms 13 Commissioners

Kaduna State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed 13 commissioner-nominees sent to the legislature by Governor Uba Sani.

The speaker, Hon. Yusuf Dahiru Liman, had on Tuesday announced the receipt of 14 nominees for screening and confirmation.

The screening began after setting aside Order 7 Rule 10 and resolving the House into committee of a whole by the majority leader of the House, member representing Zaria Kewaye, Ahmad Muhammad.

Those confirmed included Hon. Aminu Abdullahi Shagali who was the 8th speaker of the Assembly.

Others are Umma Kaltume Ahmed, Mukhtar Ahmed, Arch. Dr.Ibrahim Hamza, Sule Shua’ibu, Shizzer Nasara Joy Bada, Professor Muhammad Sani Bello, Salisu Rabi, Professor Benjamin Kumari Gugong, Abubakar Bubba, Sadiq Mamman Lagos, Murtala Muhammad Dabo and Patience Fakai.

However, one of the nominees, Auwal Musa Shugaba, was not screened because of his inability to appear before the Assembly.