Bauchi Govt Closes Schools As Diphtheria Kills 5 Students

Five students in Bauchi State have died of a suspected outbreak of diphtheria in the Jamaare local government area of the state.

The executive chairman of Bauchi State Primary Health Care Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, disclosed this to journalists in Bauchi on Wednesday.

Mohammed said all schools in the affected local government area had been closed as a precautionary measure.

He said any school in the state where cases of diphtheria are confirmed would be closed down.

He said out of 28 samples taken, two were confirmed saying the agency was determined to act fast to curtail a possible spread of the outbreak.

He said vaccination would be given to prevent the disease.