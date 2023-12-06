A peace advocacy group, Women Action Alliance, has commiserated with the Tudun Biri community of Igabi local government area of Kaduna State over the recent unfortunate bombing of the village.

The group, in a press release on Wednesday, advised people it called war mongers to keep quiet as the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) will not deliberately attack innocent citizens.

The press release signed by the Convener of the group, Miriam Sanni, said the accident called for sober reflection.

The Women Action Alliance noted that the Nigerian military has a history of high professional conduct both at home and abroad, which has seen a high demand for its participation in peacekeeping globally.

According to the group, “the incident is highly unfortunate, especially at this time the Nigerian Armed Forces is successfully dealing with terrorism and banditry.

“While we will not speak for the military, it is important we state that they are widely commended for their high ethical principles.

“Rather than raising insinuations, we should see the period as one of sober reflection and mourn with the affected community.

“We are convinced that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain committed to peaceful resolution of security challenges in the country. The support of the citizens is required to see peace and stability in the country,” the women added.