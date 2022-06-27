The Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has expressed worry over rising attacks on churches and clerics in the country.

The state CAN chairman, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, in a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna, said the situation called for serious concerns.

“Bandits are now hardened and brutal, they are killing without mercy and the rate at which they have turned on the Church in Kaduna State and Nigeria is alarming and worrisome.

“CAN have cried, complained and protested but to a deaf government. The bandits know and understand that government will only talk but can not act or cause them any threat that is why they are advancing more against our people.

“The last three weekends have all been periods of mourning and anguish from our communities to the church,” Hayab said.

While condemning the killing of a Catholic Priest in the State, Rev. Fr. Vitus Borogo, Hayab called on the church, Christian leaders, and any community that is exposed to the threat of the bandits to sleep no more and be awake and alert with what to defend themselves.

“The killings are too much and the lack of concern by the government is disappointing and disgraceful,” he added.

Hayab, therefore, urged all Christians to continue to pray with one eye opened and with their object for defence in their hands.