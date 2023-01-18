The Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) has stated that the 44th Kaduna International Trade Fair would be held from February 3rd to 12th, 2023.

The first deputy president of the Chamber, Ishaya Idi, disclosed this yesterday, when he led a delegation to the corporate head office of LEADERSHIP Media Group Limited in Abuja.

He said the theme of the Fair is “Promoting Value Addition for Growth and Development,” and would feature several exhibitions of products within and outside Nigeria.

Idi noted that the visit to the company was to seek partnership on how the event would be publicised for Nigerians to visit the fair and purchase products that could be bought outside the country.

“The purpose of our visit to you today is to first of all appreciate, recognise and congratulate what your outfit has been doing over the years.

“Also, to once again, thank your Organization for being consistent in the coverage of our activities especially the annual Kaduna Trade Fair International Trade Fair. We are indeed grateful for this.

“Another reason for our coming is to brief you on the forthcoming Kaduna International Trade Fair scheduled to hold from Friday 3rd to Sunday 12th February, 2023 and some of the flagship events during the Fair. At the same time seek some areas of partnership with your organization.”

He further said during the 10-day period, various events are lined up, including a business roundtable on ‘Effective measures to revitalise textiles, quiz competition for Senior Secondary School students from 19 northern states, amongst others.

Responding, the vice chairman of LEADERSHIP, Mike Okpere, said the company is ready to partner with the chamber and give it all the necessary support it required.

He also stressed the need for people to reinvest in the textile industry and also protect it.