Kaduna state has commenced the airlifting of intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj exercise from the Kaduna International Airport, with 388 pilgrims from Igabi, Ikara and Zaria local governments last Tuesday.

The Acting Governor of Kaduna state, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, who bided the pilgrims farewell at the Mando Hajj camp, urged them to be good Ambassadors of the state and the country, by obeying Saudi laws and observing Hajj rites.

She also reminded the pilgrims to desist from any act that will make them incur the wrath of Allah, rather they should devote time to pray for themselves, Kaduna state and the country.

“You are the first to leave to the Holy Land for Hajj from Kaduna state and I want you to know that from the moment you take off and you are on board, you have become Kaduna state Ambassadors and that of Nigeria.

‘’Your behaviour, your conduct and your speech would be used as reference to describe all Nigerians that will come after you. You should therefore endeavour to show that good behaviour and obedience to the law and order that we are known for.

“Don’t let anything that will give us a bad image come from you. We are going there to make supplications to Allah, let us not involve ourselves in things that will rather incur the anger of Allah on us. We should ensure that we follow all regulations and directives given to us.

“We all know the situation we have found ourselves in this country and in Kaduna state. We are in a difficult situation. I am appealing to you all, to have time to perform special prayers for normalcy and peace to return to our state and the country and our leaders.

‘’Let us pray that God will bring an end to all the challenges we are facing as a country. Anyone of you that has the opportunity, should go and do Dawafi in addition to the prayers,’’ she counselled.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Dr. Yusuf Yakubu Arigasiyyu, said the state has made all necessary arrangements for a successful Hajj exercise and for the welfare of the pilgrims in the Holy Land.