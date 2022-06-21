Kaduna Electric will be hosting a three-day customer interactive session organised by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in one of its franchise states, Sokoto.

The sessions which run from today, June 21st to Thursday, June 23rd will be held at Dankani Guest Palace Hotel, Kalambaina Road, Sokoto.

The commissioner for Consumer Affairs, Aisha Mahmud, will lead the NERC team to the event while Kaduna Electric’s Managing Director, Engr. Yusuf Usman Yahaya, will be leading the company’s senior Management.

The sessions are expected to feature presentations by NERC on the Rights and Obligations of Electricity Consumers while Kaduna Electric will be presenting its metering programme to customers A customer complaints resolution desk will also be set up to resolve all customer issues.

Prior to the interactive sessions, both the NERC Commissioner and the Managing Director will be participating in a live radio programme on Monday the 20th to sensitise customer on power sector related issues.

Kaduna Electric’s head of Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, said a statement that customers are invited to attend the interactive sessions where the company’s officials will be available to address their concerns and complaints.