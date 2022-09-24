The managing director/CEO of Kaduna Electric, Engr Yusuf Usman Yahaya has said that sustaining electricity services in the franchise of the Company shall continue to remain his watch word.

Speaking in Kaduna while receiving the leadership of Saminaka Progressive People’s Forum (SPPF)who paid him a courtesy visit at the Kaduna headquarters, Engr. Yahaya said, it is only when the business is sustained that other sundry issues could be addressed.

He therefore called on the leadership of the Saminaka Progressive People’s Forum and all stakeholders in the area to key into the Company’s current campaign for value re-orientation to get electricity users to live up to their obligation, stressing that “the only way to ensure sustainability in the service is by getting the customers to pay for the energy supplied to them”.

According to the MD/CEO, the electricity industry is now market driven and no Distribution Company can sustain supply if it can not meet its obligations to the market.

He disclosed that the average monthly revenue realised from Saminaka feeder before it was disconnected in the recent past was less than 20% of the cost of energy being supplied, a development he described as highly disturbing and adversely affecting business sustainability.

He assured the SPPF leaders that Kaduna Electric shall always strive to do more than the best endeavor.

Earlier in his address, the leader of the Forum, Dr. Nasirdeen Usman, said they were at Kaduna Electric to discuss a more sustainable approach to electricity supply in Saminaka Local Government.

He pledged the commitment of SPPF to partner with Kaduna Electric in safeguarding power supply infrastructure as well as ensuring improvement in revenue generation in the Local Government Area.