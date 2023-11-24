Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, has applauded the Court of Appeal’s verdict affirming the judgement of the Kaduna State Election Petitions Tribunal, which earlier upheld his victory as the winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election in Kaduna State, as well as dismissing the petition against him.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Lawal Shehu, in a statement shortly after the Appeal Court ruling in Abuja on Friday, said Governor Sani described the verdict as a “testament to the strength of our legal institutions, a win for democracy and a validation of the people’s will.”

While expressing joy and gratitude at the confirmation of his electoral victory by the Appeal Court, Governor Sani also extended a hand of fellowship to all opposing sides in a bid to move Kaduna State forward in tandem with the #SUSTAINKaduna Agenda.

“Today, I received the news of the Appeal Court verdict ,I acknowledge and appreciate the diligence and thoroughness of the Kaduna State Elections Petition Tribunal and the Appeal Court for arriving at this verdict today.

“I have always remained confident in our judicial process. It is now time to peacefully move forward and continue to work assiduously for the people of Kaduna without distractions as the task ahead of us is huge.

“The Deputy Governor Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe and my humble self,appreciate the All Progressives Congress family, and the good people of Kaduna for their unflinching support during this entire process,” he stated.

Governor Sani, therefore, promised to continue to encourage dialogue with stakeholders and to maintain an open-door policy.