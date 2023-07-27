Kaduna Gov Launches Trust Fund For Poor, Vulnerable, Swears In 14 Commissioners

Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has donated 50% of his salary to a special Trust Fund for the poor, underserved and vulnerable in the State.

The governor dropped the hint on Thursday while swearing-in 14 Commissioners that would form his new cabinet, following their successful screening and confirmation by the State House of Assembly.

He explained that arrangements had already reached advanced stage for the establishment of the Trust Fund for the poor and vulnerable in the State with a committee to guide the entire process about to be set up soon.

The governor said a special committee will be set up to develop a framework for the establishment of the Trust Fund, assuring that he will donate 50% of his salary to the Trust Fund for the next two years.

The donation, he further explained, will be part of his sacrifices towards reducing the cost of governance in the State, and rebuild the lives of the poor, underserved and vulnerable in the state, based on the mantra of SUSTAIN Agenda.

The swearing-in ceremony attracted a very large crowd of enthusiastic citizens, which according to the governor, “marks a major milestone in the journey of our administration. Those who made it to the cabinet were considered based on their proven track records, skills and competences, as well as dedication and commitment to the service of Kaduna State.”