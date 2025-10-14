Three members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives from Kaduna State have formally defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

They were Hon. Abdulkarim Ahmed, representing Kaduna South constituency; Aliyu Abdullahi, representing Ikara/Kubau constituency and Sadiq Abdullahi, representing Sabon Gari federal constituency, all of Kaduna State.

Their defections were announced in separate letters read by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen at resumed plenary on Tuesday.

The former PDP lawmakers all cited lingering party crises and constituents’ interest as reasons for their defection.

Governor Ubani Sani of Kaduna State, who is a former lawmake, stormed the Green Chamber to witness the defection of the lawmakers into the APC.