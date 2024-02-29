The Kaduna State Security Council has warned protesters against blockage of public roads and harassment of innocent citizens.

The warning followed the blockage of the Gonin Gora axis of the Kaduna-Abuja Highway by some protesters on Thursday morning, in response to reports of a bandit attack in Unguwan Auta of Gonin Gora general area, Chikun LGA of the State, thus denying commuters access through the route.

In a statement issued by the Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, he said the members of the Security Council, comprising the Commissioner of Police, Audu Ali, Director of Department of State Services (DSS), Abdul Adamu Eneche, Garrison Commander, One Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Muhammad Kana, and himself, in company of security forces, dismantled the road blocks erected and subsequently opened up the road for use by motorists.

Aruwan added that the members of the Kaduna State Security Council while interacting with community leaders, expressed dissatisfaction with the menace of blocking roads, a situation which infringes on the rights of citizens and travellers using the roads and other public utilities.

“As of the time of this security update, citizens and motorists are plying the Gonin Gora axis of Kaduna-Abuja Road without obstruction,” the Commissioner stated.