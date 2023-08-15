Kaduna Govt Partners Google To Train 5,000 Women In Tech Skills

The Kaduna State Government has entered into an agreement with Google.Org to train 5,000 women and girls in data science, artificial intelligence, and entrepreneurial application of digital technologies.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Uba Sani, Muhammad Lawal Shehu, explained that the initiative, which was part of a broader skills development program supported by Google.org, aimed to empower 20,000 more women and young people across Nigeria with 21st-century skills, positioning them for opportunities in the digital and creative industries.

The statement said the program will be executed by Data Science Nigeria, which will set up Arewa Tech4Ladies, adding that the initiative was crafted to serve four key semi-urban and rural communities in Kaduna State, offering specialised women-focused learning, mentoring, and job placement support facilities.

The statement quoted Governor Uba Sani as saying during the meeting that, “Inclusion in technology is not just about social equity; it’s about economic progress. By empowering our women with digital skills, we’re not only breaking gender barriers but also setting the stage for significant economic growth. This partnership with Google underscores our commitment to harnessing the vast potential of our women for the socio-economic transformation of Kaduna State and Nigeria at large.”

On his part, Google Director for West Africa, Olumide Balogun, stated that: “The future of tech in Nigeria hinges on tapping into the potential of every individual, irrespective of gender. Our collaboration with the Kaduna State Government is a testament to our unwavering belief in the transformative power of women in tech. Through the support of Google.org, we’re dedicated to fostering a more inclusive digital landscape, ensuring every trained woman becomes a beacon of change in the tech world.”

The statement noted that to ensure the effective implementation of the initiative, the Governor has set up a Committee with the following members: Mrs. Patience Fakai (Commissioner Business Innovation and Technology) -Chairperson, Juwairah Bashir (SSA Investment)-Member, Abdallah Yunus Abdallah (SSA New Media)-Member, Sanusi Ismaila- (Rep. Kaduna Tech Community)-Member, Engr Shuaibu Kabir Bello (SSA ICT)-Secretary.

“This collaboration is a clear indication of both parties’ commitment to driving inclusion in the tech industry, ultimately supporting improved economic livelihoods through the digital economy in Nigeria,” the statement added.