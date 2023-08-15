NSCDC ‘ll Stop Manhole Cover Theft, Other Acts Of Vandalism In FCT — Odumosu

The newly deployed Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), FCT Command, Mr. Olusola Odumosu, has vowed put an end to the increasing rate of vandalism and theft of manhole covers across the Federal Capital Territory.

He made the commitment after taking over the mantle of leadership of the FCT Command on Tuesday from his predecessor, Commandant Peter Maigari, who has proceeded on a strategic course at the National Security Institute.

Odumosu, who gave a matching order to vandals to relocate or face the consequences of their indiscretions, vowed to deploy tactical teams to end what he termed as disturbing criminal trend of vandalism in the FCT.

While promising to embark on visibility policing, the new FCT commandant said he has the mandate of his boss, Dr. Abubakar Ahmed Audi, and the support of his personnel to rid the nation’s capital city of vandals.

He said, “I am the son of my father, the Commandant-general of the Corps, Dr. Ahmed Audi, and you see how he operates. Hence, we are going to work very assiduously, we are going to put in our best, and that is why I want to encourage you all.

“I am declaring war on vandals, economic saboteurs, criminals, manhole thieves, the vandals of street and traffic lights, communication and electrical installations. These are all critical assets that contribute to the daily existence of Nigerians and NSCDC being at the forefront as the lead agency in this regard, I will ensure that these criminals are put where they belong.

“I am going to deploy a very robust security strategy as I have already mapped out strategies which will also involve the deployment of more men. We will increase day and night patrols as well. What gave them the room to operate before was the fact that they didn’t see much security presence in a number of places with such facilities.

“We have seen that stealing of these items occur even on presidential routes. I assure you that we will increase surveillance on those manholes and deploy our tactical team for public infrastructure protection.

“We are in charge of protecting critical national assets and infrastructure, and manholes are considered as part of such infrastructure, we are going to deploy accordingly,” Odumosu stated.

Commandant Odumosu, who further charged officers of the Corps on the need for discipline and total dedication to duty, urged them to exercise civility in dealing with members of the public and stay away from harassing civilians especially journalists in the course of their duties

He also tasked the personnel on the need to remain loyal to the country as well as the Service charter.

He stressed that, “Loyalty must be 100 per cent. We have to disappoint all the naysayers who say we cannot do better. I want us to transform FCT Command.”

According to him, “One of the things I will have issues with us, any unbecoming act by any officer that will embarass the Corps. Note that journalists, who are projecting and protecting our image must not be embarrassed because of the implications.”

Our correspondent reports that the new NSCDC FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, is a Fellow of the National Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), as well as the International Institute of Public Relations, London, UK, to mention but a few.

Until his deployment to the FCT Command, Odumosu was the Director of Public Relations at the National Headquarters of the Corps in Abuja.