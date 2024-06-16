Ad

In a bid to boost school enrollment, the Kaduna State government said it’s spending the sum of N4 billion annually on school feeding programme.

The Special Assistant to State governor on School Feeding, Dr. Fauziya Buhari Ado, made this known in a statement made available to journalists.

She stated that no fewer than 25,000 students in 51 boarding schools across the 23 local government areas benefit from the programme since the feeding cost was improved from N540 per child/day to N700 per child/day, translating to about N4billion annual spending a year.

She also said the initiative which has significantly boosted school enrollment and daily attendance rates, has stimulated local economies by sourcing food from local farmers and vendors, providing them with a stable market and contributing to economic growth within the state.

Reiterating her resolve to ensure compliance with menu guidelines, food quality, quantity, hygiene standards, and timely service delivery, she remarked that the state government has been saving millions of Naira due to verification of the beneficiaries of the programme in an open and transparent manner.

She said the success of the school feeding program stands as a testament to Governor Uba Sani’s vision and dedication to the well-being of the people of Kaduna State.

Underlining the essence of the programme, she noted: “In these challenging times, our schools have become beacons of hope and safety for our children. The school feeding program has relieved parents of the burden of providing for their children’s basic needs, ensuring that no child goes hungry.

“This act alone sends a powerful signal that Kaduna State stands as one, united people. Our children come from diverse cultural and religious backgrounds, yet they thrive as one, sleeping together, eating together, and studying together with no differences.

“This unity is the cornerstone of our strength as a state, and it is exemplified through initiatives like the school feeding program.

“Furthermore, the economic impact of the school feeding program cannot be overlooked. It has not only created opportunities for local food vendors and suppliers but has also stimulated growth in our local economies.

“Kaduna State stands tall amongst all states, as we proudly boast of providing free meals to our future leaders. This translates to about 20 million free meals served yearly.”