The Director-General of Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority (KSSQA), Prof. Usman Abubakar Zaria has said that Governor Uba Sani will sponsor 175,752 candidates including orphans to sit for various examinations in 2025.

Prof. Zaria added that Governor Sani had already sponsored 136,742 candidates to write various examinations in 2024.

He noted that the governor is sparing no effort to ensure that quality education is delivered to pupils and students of Kaduna State as part of his administration’s plan to enhance human capital development.

Zaria stated this in his presentation at the quarterly press briefing which held at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna.

He further disclosed that the Kaduna State Government has secured the commitment of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to construct the first Computer Based Test (CBT) Centre in the Northern part of the country.

The Director-General who commended Governor Sani for his visionary leadership, recalled that Kaduna State has been elected to four strategic WAEC committees, namely the Administrative and Finance, Examinations, Tenders Board, as well as Appointments committees.

He said his agency has conducted a comprehensive mapping of private schools in Kaduna State, adding that “3,622 private schools were identified and documented, exceeding the previous estimate of 1,800.’’

He, however, warned unregistered private schools to register with KSSQAA immediately to avoid enforcement action.