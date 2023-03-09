Forum of Concerned Stakeholders of the Labour Party (LP) in the three senatorial districts of Kaduna State has charged their members to vote en masse for the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) governorship candidate, Rt Hon. Isah Ashiru Kudan, in the now March 18 election.

The stakeholders who stated this after an emergency meeting on Tuesday in Kaduna, said doing otherwise will amount to a waste of votes.

The stakeholders in their briefing said they came to the position after an assessment of the performance of their party during the February 25, Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

According to the representatives of the stakeholders in a text signed by Ibrahim Aliyu Maigari – Kaduna North Senatorial district; Khamal Mohammed Sadiq Kaduna Central senatorial district; and Ephraim Tagwai Kaduna South senatorial district, the meeting examined the political dynamics in the state ahead of the governorship and state Assembly elections coming up on Saturday 11 March.

“The meeting noted that while the LP performed impressively in Kaduna South senatorial district and parts of Kaduna Central senatorial district by winning two federal constituency seats, it performed dismally in Kaduna North Senatorial district and parts of Kaduna central. The meeting congratulated members of the Labour party for massively turning up to vote.

“After extensive deliberations, the meeting which was attended by many stakeholders from the three senatorial districts, resolved that our members should vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the LP cannot win the governorship election given the reality of the political situation in the state.

“That we should all join hands to kick out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which has deployed religion to divide the people and perpetuate itself in power.

“Muslims and Christians in Kaduna state, having realised the antics of the APC in the state, are anxious in chasing out the party from power and every patriotic citizen must join hands to achieve this task.

“In the past seven years, APC subjected the people of Kaduna state to excruciating pains and poverty, occasioned by demolition of shops, houses, and markets, while thousands of workers were sacked without their entitlement. Most of our children have had to drop out from school because of the APC’s government school fees increment.

“The election provides an ample opportunity for the people of Kaduna state to liberate themselves from the APC “government of family and friends” and its unpopular policies.

“We appeal to our governorship candidate, Hon. Jonathan Asake, who refused to attend the meeting, to come to terms with the stark realities on the ground and join hands with the PDP to end the bad governance of the APC.

“Many Muslims in Kaduna state have realised that the APC’s promotion of the same faith ticket was introduced to promote selfish political interest and, consequently, resolved to resist the move by voting out the APC.

“Muslims and Christians want to live together as brothers and sisters in Kaduna state and will not allow selfish politicians to continue to use religion to divide them this time around.

“We urged every LP member in Kaduna state not to waste his or her vote on their Governorship candidate, because, a vote for him is a vote for the APC”.