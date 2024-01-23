The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Hon. Isah Ashiru, said he has accepted the Supreme Court ruling which affirmed Senator Uba Sani as governor of the state.

Ashiru, who described the hiccups of the elections as unfortunate, however noted that he won the election because the people voted overwhelmingly for him, hence his decision to seek legal redress.

The candidate, during a media parley with Journalists in Kaduna over the outcome of the Supreme Court, also thanked people of the state for voting for him.

The former federal and state lawmaker also expressed optimism that his party, PDP, will bounce back in Kaduna State, stressing that it will not be deterred by the court judgment.

Speaking on the forthcoming Kaduna state by-election slated for February 3, 2024, Ashiru said, they will put up strategies to win the elections and thereafter go back to their drawing board to strategise for the 2027 general elections.

Asked whether he will join hands with Governor Uba Sani’s administration to move the state forward, Ahiru said like other Nigerians who want the best for his people, he will certainly contribute his quota to the development of the state when called upon.

“I have not lost any election. The people of Kaduna State voted for me and that is why I choose to go to the judiciary. I am on and I will continue. I have gone to the last resort and I take the outcome with good fate. My ambition is to serve the good people of Kaduna State.

“We will not be deterred by the hiccups. We wish the government well. PDP is still on ground in Kaduna state and we are going to work for the bye-election.

“What happened is very unfortunate. The terrain in politics has changed drastically. What happened is not politics because we do not have to take politics as a do or die affair.

“However, we will go back to the drawing board, try to mobilize our people and sensitize them because politics is a process and it is evolving” he stressed.