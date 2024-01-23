The Muhydeen Okunlola Kayode Foundation has disbursed WAEC scholarship to over 130 less privileged students from Offa and Oyun local government areas of Kwara State.

The founder of the foundation, Muhydeen Okunlola Kayode who was represented by Mr Saheed Lawal highlighted the giant strides of the foundation in education, agriculture, health, youths and sports; security and empowerment.

Kayode gave assurance that the foundation will not only pay the beneficiaries’ WAEC fees but will go steps further to obtain free JAMB forms and fund their tertiary education if they become successful in all their qualifying exams.

He spoke on the rationale behind the scholarship which he attributed to his passion for humanity and community development and a way to give back to the society.

The disbursement of the WAEC forms which took place at the Offa Grammar School, Offa witnessed massive turn out of students and parents.

High points of the event were the presentation of scholarship award and lecture tagged “Catalyzing Change: Private Partnerships In Education for Kwara’s Bright Future”.