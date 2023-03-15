Ahead of the Saturday’s Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections, groups under the auspices of coalition for Labour Party, Southern Kaduna Youth Forum (SOKAYYUF) and Southern Kaduna PDP Youth Supporters, have endorsed the candidature of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Rt. Hon. Isa Ashiru.

The endorsement was coming barely one week after Labour Party stakeholders in the three Senatorial zones in the State endorsed the PDP gubernatorial candidate.

Addressing a press conference, leader of the group, Comrade Tanko Audu, said following the outcome of the February 25, 2023 Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives elections, LP supporters in Southern Kaduna have put up a groundbreaking performance.

“We are now aware of our strength and political sagacity. Despite the little time, the party has suddenly grown from infancy to adulthood,” he said.

Audu explained that after a thorough analysis of the February 25, 2023 presidential election results, “we have reached the resolution that if we replicate our voting pattern of the just concluded federal seats election, the danger is, we are definitely going to split our votes and pave way for the continuous stay in office of the ruling APC.

“A party that we want to unanimously retire from power for its anti-people policies and cruelty, it was important to take into account that, LP and the PDP share the same political DNA, which will make it easier to align our interests and powers to dislodge the ruling APC that brought untold hardship to Kaduna citizens irrespective of any religion ethnicity, party or any difference.

“Our coming together is rooted in the realism that we are stronger together if in deed, we want to take over power from the ruling party, stressing the opposition parties must aggregate its interests to be able to achieve that goal so as to enthrone an inclusive leadership that will secure and unite the state for the general good of the people.

“We have perceived the danger of going to the Saturday, March 11, 2023 gubernatorial election in Kaduna state as separate entities. We want to categorically make it clear that the candidate of the LP, Hon. Jonathan Asake is a good man with a good track record and he is eminently qualified in all ramifications to govern the good people of Kaduna state.”

According to them, the coalition has no doubt in Asake’s capacity, but with the reality on ground, supporting him will amount to dividing their bloc votes to the advantage of the APC which will embolden its chances of extending its reign in power and by extension continues with its cruel and inhuman policies.

“The last presidential election results show that the LP was unable to get the 25% constitutional requirements in most of the Local Governments in Zone 1 and Zone 2.

“In view of the aforementioned, we hereby aligned with the PDP candidate, Rt. Hon. Isah Ashiru/Dr. John Ayuba candidature which is inclusive and stands the best chance to win the 2023 gubernatorial election because of his capacity, popular and general acceptability across the state; having won the 3 Senate seats and 10 House of Reps seats out of 16, with the APC securing jus 4 seats.

“We are convinced that our interest will be safeguarded with him as the governor of Kaduna state. The testimony of PDP running a fair inclusive government need not to be emphasized, as its last 16 years in power can bear witness,” they stated.