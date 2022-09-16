The immediate-past Secretary of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council, Comrade John Femi Adi, has announced his readiness to donate one of his kidneys to the ailing daughter of a former Deputy Senate President, Sonia Ekweremadu.

Adi, who made the announcement on his verified Facebook page in a post entitled, ‘Willing to Save a Soul’ on Friday morning, wrote: “I, Comrade John Femi Adi, a Kaduna based journalist and farmer hereby announce my ‘agape’ decision to donate one of my kidneys to Senator Ekweremadu’s beautiful daughter.

“I am doing this on God’s order in the Holy Bible to Love our neighbours as ourselves

“For further communications, reach me via my official phone number -: 08034210833.”

LEADERSHIP reports that Sonia, daughter of the immediate-past Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, had few days ago appealed to the public to help save her life by donating a kidney to her in order to save her life.

Sonia said upon her recovery from the Kidney ailment, she will dedicate her life helping people with similar challenges.

It will be recalled that Sonia’s father, Senator Ekweremadu is currently in detention and on trial in a United Kingdom Court over allegations of organ harvesting and exploitation of a suspected Nigerian minor, David Ukpo.

But Ekweremadu has denied the allegations, saying his family had a mutual understanding with Ukpo on organ donation for his ailing daughter.