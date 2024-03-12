The member representing Kajuru Local Government Constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Usman Danlami Stingo has raised the alarm that the local government might soon be overrun by criminal elements if no urgent and decisive action is taken to curb the activities of bandits.

Moving the motion on Serial Annihilation in Kajuru LGA during the plenary session on Tuesday, Stingo lamented over unabated killings in Kajuru, his constituency.

The lawmaker recalled that kidnappings in the community started since 2017 and reaching its peak in 2019 when many villages were invaded terrorists with many casualties recorded in the aftermath of the attacks.

“Another pathetic incident was on March 11, 2019 when the Dogo Nnoma Community in Kajuru buried 71 people in one day as a result of terrorism and that has continued up till date.

“On 17th of February 2024 a man and his daughter at Libere Village in Kajuru LGA were on their motorcycle, the bandits had gone invaded communities in Kajuru LG and they were coming with their victims and the man and his daughter ran into them. They stopped them, killed the man, burnt the motorcycle and told the daughter to go home and report which she did,” Hon Stingo recalled.

He also lamented that many people have been burnt alive in his constituency and several property destroyed during the serial attacks.

The state parliamentarian further confirmed that bandits in the early hours of Tuesday invaded Buda Hausa Community in Kajuru LGA and kidnapped 61 people.

“Just last night, early hours of Tuesday 12th of March, 2024 at Buda Hausa community, 61 people were kidnapped comprising of 29 men and 32 women.

“The situation is very pathetic in Kajuru and sometimes, when we talk of them, people find it difficult to believe, we have been passing through hell,” Hon Stingo said.

The lawmaker further bemoaned the devastating impact of banditry on the lives and livelihoods of people of Kajuru and Kaduna State as a whole.

He expressed worries that the security agencies are yet to take immediate and decisive action to address the security challenges in Kajuru in particular, and Kaduna State.

The distraught lawmaker therefore urged the Kaduna State House of Assembly to swing into action towards engaging the security agencies in the state with a view to finding lasting solution to the menace.