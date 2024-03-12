World Boxing Council (WBC) president, Mauricio Sulaiman, has said that there would be nothing standing in the way of Anthony Joshua facing the winner of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk bout for the undisputed heavyweight championship.

Joshua currently sits Number 1 in the WBC rankings behind champion Fury.

Fury and Usyk will meet on May 18 in Saudi Arabia for all the belts before facing off again in a rematch expected to take place later in the year.

Meanwhile, Joshua awaits his shot after recording a devastating second-round knockout win over former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou last week Friday in an encounter with one of the top two in the division.

“The WBC presented a sanction request which was to fight for the undisputed. The WBC accepted that sanctioning and we accepted the rematch they have requested,” Sulaiman told Sky Sports.

“But, if it is not anything to do with contractual or promotion, we would absolutely accept the winner to fight Joshua.

“The WBC has been very much attentive to this matter. So we have completely freed the ground for the undisputed, for a rematch, and for another fight of that level.

“The WBC position right now is very open to support the undisputed champion taking on the fights that the fans want to see.”

Joshua floored Ngannou three times on the night, including his decisive stoppage, to send out yet another statement on the back of the MMA star’s impressive boxing debut against Fury.

It marked a third straight stoppage win for the former unified heavyweight champion as he continues to plot a course back to a world title opportunity since losing his belts to Usyk.