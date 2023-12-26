The Kaduna State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) reported the seizure of 1,458,709 kilograms of illicit substances in December.

This information was revealed in a statement on Tuesday by the agency’s Press Officer, Shuaibu Omale.

Omale stated that the seized illicit drugs comprised cocaine, heroin, cannabis, tramadol, methamphetamine, and various other psychotropic substances. Additionally, the spokesperson mentioned that the command had apprehended 103 suspects, encompassing drug traffickers, dealers, and users.

Furthermore, Omale highlighted the command’s extensive sensitization programs throughout the state, aimed at educating the public about the detrimental effects associated with drug use and illicit trafficking.

He emphasized, “It is crucial to note that 26 illicit drug joints were dismantled, and the command secured six convictions while arraigning 24 suspects within the month of December 2023.” (NAN)